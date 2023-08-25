A couple are celebrating their engagement on their first morning at Leeds Festival 2023.

Bill and Jo, who are expecting a baby together, arrived at the campsite last night. The Bramham Park festival is Jo’s “happy place” and Bill brought the ring along to the event in preparation for the right moment. He decided to pop the question in their tent this morning.

Bill told the Yorkshire Evening Post “I don’t ever come to Leeds [Festival], but because she’s pregnant I’ve come to help out this time. It’s her happy place, so I thought - why not pop the question here.

“I’ve just done it in the tent this morning. We came last night and were chilling, Jo’s daughter and her boyfriend are here as well. I thought, why not do it now.”

Bill and Jo, of Wrexham, got engaged in their tent at Leeds Festival 2023 (Photo by National World)

“I said yes!” Jo said.

The pair, of Wrexham, are looking forward to seeing singer-songwriter Sam Fender and supporting Wrexham band The Royston Club.

American megastar Billie Eilish is set to make history as the festival’s youngest ever headliner this evening. The 21-year-old Californian, who writes, records and performs with her brother Finneas O’Connell, will be the first headliner on the Main Stage East on Friday night, while Imagine Dragons will headline the Main Stage West.