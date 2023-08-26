Leeds Festival 2023: City's own Yard Act to play secret set on BBC Introducing Stage
Leeds favourites Yard Act are to play a secret set today (Saturday) at Leeds Festival 2023.
Fresh off the back of opening the Main Stage East with a phenomenal set, the post-punk quartet will play the BBC Introducing Stage after 4pm, according to sources close to one band member.
The group, whose songs include ‘The Overload’, ‘100% Endurance’ and ‘Rich’, were in fine voice as they opened the Saturday of the festival to a hot local crowd.
Singer James Smith told the “fine West Yorkshire” audience: “This is an honour and a privilege for us.”