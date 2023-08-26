Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Leeds Festival 2023: City's own Yard Act to play secret set on BBC Introducing Stage

Leeds favourites Yard Act are to play a secret set today (Saturday) at Leeds Festival 2023.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 26th Aug 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 14:28 BST

Fresh off the back of opening the Main Stage East with a phenomenal set, the post-punk quartet will play the BBC Introducing Stage after 4pm, according to sources close to one band member.

The group, whose songs include ‘The Overload’, ‘100% Endurance’ and ‘Rich’, were in fine voice as they opened the Saturday of the festival to a hot local crowd.

Singer James Smith told the “fine West Yorkshire” audience: “This is an honour and a privilege for us.”

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire