Meet the Polo G superfans waiting by the stage for eight hours to see him at Leeds Festival
Three diehard fans of American rapper Polo G are in position to wait more than eight hours to see him at Leeds Festival.
He is due to perform on the Main Stage East at 7.30pm but the extremely committed fans have already secured their spot at the front barrier.
Jayden Whittaker and Matt Underwood, both 20, and Ryan Lawd, 21, spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post from the Main Stage East at 11.15am.
They even admitted they may stay in position for Dave’s headline set, which is scheduled to begin at 9.30pm.
If they manage to retain their position for that set, they will have been stood there for more than 10 hours.
Polo G rose to prominence on Soundcloud in 2018 with his breakout hits ‘Finger Things’ and ‘Pop Out’.
When asked why the group were such huge fans of the Chicago rapper, Matt had a simple answer.
He said: “He is the G.O.A.T [greatest of all time].”
Their strategy to stay in their prime spot involves taking advantage of water handed out by security and avoiding going to the toilet if possible.
The trio have joined more than 75,000 music fans at Bramham Park for the three day festival.
Before Polo G and Dave take to the stage, they will be seeing Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Black Honey, Griff, Circa Waves and Little Simz.
Friday saw headline performances from The 1975 and Charlie XCX, as well as music from Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Bru-C, Bastille and DMA's.