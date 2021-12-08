British rapper Dave is also set to appear as a headline act along with Rage Against The Machine, US star Halsey and Sheffield alt-metal band Bring Me The Horizon.

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion is also set for a main stage headline set.

Arctic Monkeys Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Organisers Festival Republic revealed the headline acts this morning. (Dec 8)

Other acts set to appear at the Leeds and Reading festivals include Arrdee, Bastille, Circa Waves, Chloe Moriondo, Denzel Curry, Fever 333, Fontaines DC, Glass Animals and Wolf Alice.

The festivals will take place at Bramham Park in Leeds and Little John's Farm in Reading over over the bank holiday weekend from August 26 to 28 2022.

Three and Barclaycard ticket pre-sales started at at 8am today (Dec 8)

General sale tickets are available from 9am on Friday December 10.

Go to www.leedsfestival.com/