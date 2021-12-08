The club's chief executive Angus Kinnear and director of football Victor Orta dropped by Crown Point shopping Park to deliver the gifts.

Pulse 1 radio breakfast show presenters Danny Mylo and Rosie Madison have taken the toy appeal on the road in an American yellow school bus.

Danny and Rosie stopped at Crown Point on Tuesday morning (Dec 7) and broadcast their breakfast show from the bus.

Journalist and former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot also dropped by to donate toys to the appeal.

Rosie said: "This year we wanted to go big for Mission Christmas to help bring in presents for the children that need them the most, so we decided to hit the road and collect the presents from our listeners in a big yellow school bus."

"We are doing all of this dressed as reindeer. When the bus is full we can take off the costumes that we’ve been wearing for a week already."

Danny said: " And we’re not going to stop until we’ve filled the bus with presents.

"We’re heading all over West Yorkshire to schools, businesses and listeners' homes in a bid to fill the bus.

"Christmas is such a magical time for so many and we want to do our bit to make sure that every child in West Yorkshire wakes up to a present on Christmas morning.

"So join the tour and help us fill the bus."

The Mission Christmas appeal invites people to buy an extra gift.

Mission Christmas, the biggest Christmas toy appeal in the UK, is an annual campaign run by Cash For Kids, supported by Bauer Radio’s regional stations, including Pulse 1.

In 2020, Mission Christmas collected over £12.7m in gifts and cash donations, which was used to make sure that 254,352 children and young people had presents to open on Christmas Day. A total of 16,811 children and young people received gifts. This year, the charity is expecting record levels of requests for help.

For more details, including information on how to get involved or make a donation, please visit www.pulse1.co.uk/mission