Leeds drug dealer caught with heroin and cocaine while he was under investigation for selling cannabis

Moustapha Kaba was locked up for two years and four months over offences committed in Leeds and Essex.

Leeds Crown Court heard Kaba was arrested in Chelmsford in November 2018 after police officers saw him travelling in an uninsured car.

Officers detained Kaba as he left the vehicle.

Leeds drug dealer Moustapha Kaba was jailed for two years and four months for possessing heroin, cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

He was searched at a police station and found in possession of 11 bags of cannabis.

The car was searched and a mobile phone was recovered which contained text messages relating to drug dealing.

Digital scales were in the glovebox along with four more small bags of cannabis.

Kaba claimed during an interview that the cannabis was for his own personal use.

He was released on bail but was arrested again at his home in the Lincoln Green area of Leeds on March 5 this year.

Kaba was taken to a police station, searched and found in possession of heroin with a street value of £920 and cocaine worth £240.

When interviewed he told officers he had been bullied by others who told him to look after the drugs for them.

Kaba, 21, of Lincoln Green Court, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin, cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

Joseph Hudson, mitigating, said Kaba was aged 19 at the time of the first offence.

The barrister said there was no evidence of his client leading a lavish lifestyle as a result of his offending.

He said: "He was under pressure at the time of the Leeds matters.

"The defendant has the profile of being runner. There is no suggestion that he had influence over others."