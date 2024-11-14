Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s largest canvas painting has been made here in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Behind the artwork are Fine Art students from Leeds Beckett University who joined forces with paint shop Seagulls to produce the piece earlier this month.

It comes as Seagulls, based in Holbeck, marks its 20th anniversary in Leeds this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoping to inspire the next generation of artists, students created the painting over a week of intensive activity in Seagulls’ new home in Water Lane.

Now displayed in the new building, sections will be auctioned at an evening event to raise funds for Seagulls to continue its environmental commitment - stopping litres of paint from landfills while helping thousands of Yorkshire residents breathe new life into their drab walls by providing affordable recycled paint.

The UK's largest painted canvas has been made here in Leeds by university students and Leeds business Seagulls. | Simon Hulme

Co-founder Cat Hyde, who established the business after graduating from BA Fine Art course at Leeds Beckett University, is behind Seagulls’ twenty years of success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I spent three fantastic years making paintings daily in the unique studios.

“It was incredible having the freedom to explore and discover new ways of working with paint and explore new and exciting ideas. It was a wonderful time.

“While studying Fine Art at Leeds Beckett, I learned many new skills that went far beyond solely making art.

“I was encouraged to think creatively, solve problems, develop ideas, and implement things. The Fine Art course taught me to be proactive rather than reactive. Upon graduating, I put this learning into practice, and Seagulls took flight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the Leeds Creative Play initiative, members of the public were invited to visit Seagulls this month to contribute to the painting, too.

The team behind the huge painting. Members of the public were also invited to help paint the canvas too. | Simon Hulme

James Chinneck, senior lecturer in Fine Art, said: “Collaborating with Seagulls is a wonderful opportunity for our Fine Art students here at Leeds School of Art, Leeds Beckett University.

“Not only do our incredibly talented students get to make significant, ambitious artwork, but they can also become part of Leeds’ wider creative community.

“Working alongside Cat, students will see firsthand how one of our graduate students decided to make a difference by setting up Seagulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The project will inspire the next generation of students by helping them understand anything is possible after graduation and that studying Fine Art with us leads to creative and impactful things happening.

“This collaboration is a testament to the power of art to inspire and create change.”

Find out more about Seagulls via the official website and social media channels.