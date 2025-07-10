A tennis club in Leeds is set to officially reopen their newly resurfaced courts this weekend.

Kirkstall Abbey Tennis Club, which has existed since 1986, will reopen their new courts as part of the Kirkstall Festival celebrations.

The courts have undergone extensive refurbishment, courtesy of funding from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), to ensure viability for years to come, including resurfacing, repainting, upgraded fencing, upgraded nets and a new electronic access gate.

Kirkstall Abbey Tennis Club will reopen their new courts at Kirkstall Festival this weekend. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

On Saturday (July 12), the Deputy Lord Mayor of Leeds will be cutting the ribbon to officially open the courts, before locals can enjoy a host of tennis-themed games, opportunities to win free memberships and coaching taster sessions.

Club chairperson Nici Pedley said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome members and non-members back to Kirkstall Abbey Tennis Club since the resurfacing in June 2025. Our club is a self-maintained and volunteer-run community organisation based in the ground of Kirkstall Abbey.

“We are very grateful to the LTA who provided funding for the resurfacing project, alongside a £15,000 contribution from the club. We would also like to thank Leeds City Council who have fully supported the completion of this project.”

The courts at Kirkstall Abbey were previously resurfaced back in 2000 and had far exceeded the expected lifespan of tarmac courts, thanks to the regular maintenance work of the club’s team of volunteers.

Club secretary Abi Connor is among a team of dedicated volunteers at Kirkstall Abbey. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Going forward, the club will be offering regular volunteer-run Free Park Tennis sessions (an initiative sponsored by Barclays) which facilitates sessions for the local community, with free court access and equipment. While members are offered regular social and competitive tennis sessions.

Leeds City Council and the LTA previously combined to refurbish the tennis courts at eight public parks last summer, including Roundhay and Chapel Allerton, as part of a £650,000 investment.