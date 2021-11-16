The line up for this year's I'm A Celeb has been announced with three contestants hailing from Leeds. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

After much anticipation the line up for this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been announced, with only a few short days to go before the ITV hit airs.

Once again hosts Ant and Dec will welcome a star-studded batch of celebrities to north Wales' Gwrych Castle for what will be the reality show's 21st series.

Olympic diver Matty Lee is competing in this year's competition.

This year sees three Yorkshire additions to the cast: Matty Lee, Kadeena Cox and Danny Miller.

Here is everything you need to know about the northern competitors- plus the full line-up and the start date for the new season.

Who is Matty Lee?

Matty Lee is an Olympic diver from Leeds.

Kadeena Cox is returning to screens for I'm A Celeb.

The sportsman brought home gold in the Tokyo 2020 Games alongside his diving partner Tom Daley, who has previously competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio and secured bronze in the 10m synchronised platform dive.

A member of the club Dive London, the athlete is mentored by coaching legend Jane Figueiredo, famously the long-term coach of Daley, and the Russian divers Vera Ilyina and Yuliya Pakhalina who won gold at the 2000 Olympics held in Sydney.

At only 23 years old, he has already racked up an impressive list of achievements, both at a national and global level.

The diver has previously won gold in the European Games, as well as in the mixed 10m synchronised platform event in the European Diving Championships.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller is competing in this year's I'm A Celeb.

Who is Kadeena Cox?

Kadeena Cox was one of the late additions to the British team for the Paralympics being held in Tokyo, specialising in the T38 sprint events and para-cycling events.

The parasport athlete has previously competed in the 2016 Olympics held in Rio and won one bronze and two gold medals at the Games, becoming the first British Paralympian to achieve two gold medals from two different events since 1984.

Born in Leeds, the 30-year-old athlete attended Wetherby High School before leaving the city to study physiotherapy at Manchester Metropolitan University.

This year Cox also competed in Celebrity Masterchef, winning the competition back in August.

Who is Danny Miller?

Danny Miller is a 30-year-old actor best known for his role as Aaron Dingle on the Yorkshire TV soap Emmerdale.

The star has won the British Soap Award for Best Actor in 2011, 2012 and 2016 as well as being nominated for Best Serial Drama Performance in 2018.

In January 2021, Miller got engaged to partner Steph Jones and the couple announced shortly after that they were expecting their first child.

Last month Miller's first child was born- a baby boy they named Albert.

Who are the other contestants?

Louise Minchin- broadcaster and ex-BBC Breakfast host

Snoochie Shy- Radio 1Xtra DJ

Richard Madeley- TV presenter and journalist

Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE- choreographer and ex-Strictly judge

Naughty Boy- music producer

David Ginola- football legend

Frankie Bridge- pop star and presenter

When does I'm A Celeb start?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday 21 November at 9pm.

You can watch the series live on ITV or catch up on episodes using ITV Hub.