As his Olympic debut the diver managed to secure the medal alongside Daley, who has previously competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio and secured bronze in the 10m synchronised platform dive.Read more: Tokyo 2020: Leeds diver Matty Lee and Tom Daley win synchronised Olympic gold

A member of the club Dive London, the athlete is mentored by coaching legend Jane Figueiredo, famously the long-term coach of Daley, and the Russian divers Vera Ilyina and Yuliya Pakhalina who won gold at the 2000 Olympics held in Sydney.

At only 23 years old, he has already racked up an impressive list of achievements, both at a national and global level.

Matty Lee wins the Young Male Sportsperson of the Year Award at the Leeds Sports Awards 2016. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The diver has previously won gold in the European Games, as well as in the mixed 10m synchronised platform event in the European Diving Championships.

Lee was also selected to compete in the Commonwealth Games back in 2014, however had to withdraw due to injury.In 2017, he went on to compete in the World Championships and brought home a silver medal, and in 2019 Lee and Daley won a bronze medal in the 10m synchronised dive.

A medal usually tightly held by China, both Lee and Daley gained gold this morning in the 10m synchronised platform dive, after previously securing gold at the warm-up FINA Diving World Cup held in Japan earlier this year.

