When is the Strictly Come Dancing final? The betting odds for this year's winner- and where you can watch the BBC TV show finale
The Strictly Come Dancing finale is only a few short weeks away- but when exactly is it on TV?
This year's season of Strictly Come Dancing has left viewers hooked to their TV screens with celebrities showing off their best moves each episode.
As the competition enters its final few weeks many are now placing their bets on their favourites to win.
Here is when you can watch the finale- and see the current betting odds.
When is the Strictly final?
The Strictly Come Dancing final will air on Saturday 18 December.
Last year there were three couples in the final, however as Covid could still affect how many couples can compete this may change this season.
Where can I watch it?
The show currently airs on BBC One every Saturday and Sunday night.
Saturday sees each couple dance whereas Sunday hosts the results and the elimination of the week.
The timings for each episode often vary week to week, with this Saturday's show starting at a slightly later time of 6.40pm.
Sunday's episode will air at 7.20pm and runs until 8pm.
Stay up to date with the timings for each episode of Strictly via the BBC website.
Who left the competition last weekend?
The most recent celebrity to leave the competition was Sara Davies, businesswoman from BBC Two’s Dragon’s Den.
Her Argentine tango with partner Aljaz Skorjanec to No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Donna Summer was the song that landed her in the bottom.
What were the scores last weekend?
Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin:
Scores: 7, 7, 7, 8 - total 29
AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington:
Scores: 6, 7, 7, 8 - total 28
Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova:
Scores: 4, 8, 8, 9 - total 29
Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu:
Scores: 10,10, 10, 10 - total 40
Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec:
Scores: 7,8,8,9 - total 32
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe:
Scores: 9, 10, 10, 9 - total 38
Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden:
Scores: 7,8,7,8 - total 30
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice:
Scores: 9, 10, 10, 10 - total 39
Who is left in the competition?
The remaining contestants of this year’s show include:
AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington
Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe
Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice
Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin
Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden
Only seven couples are left to compete in next weekend's show.
Who are the current favourites to win?
Rose Ayling-Ellis is the current favourite to win after her show-stopping routine with partner Giovanni Pernice earlier this month won the public over.
Odds on Ayling-Ellis are 5/18 (as of Sunday 14 November).
The following are trailing Ayling-Ellis closely:
John Whaite- 44.5
AJ Odudu- 38/5
Tom Fletcher- 35/1
