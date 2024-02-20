Leeds news you can trust since 1890
IDLES live at Project House: Bristol rockers announce last-minute special gig in Leeds - how to get tickets

The Bristol band is coming to Leeds this week to celebrate the release of their much anticipated fifth album.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:31 GMT
Idles has announced a special show at the new Leeds venue Project house this week celebrating the release of their fifth album, Tangk.

Announcing the last-minute show on Instagram, the venue wrote: "Oh it's a biggie! THIS THURSDAY the one and only Crash Records are bringing the one and only Idles here for a special show in support of their brand new record Tangk."

Idles has announced a special show at Project House in Leeds.Idles has announced a special show at Project House in Leeds.
The five-piece released their much anticipated fifth album Tangk on February 16. The album was produced by long-time Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich and was met with critical acclaim for exploring new sides of the band's aggressive sound.

Idles is due to head out on a massive UK tour with a show at Halifax's Piece Hall, but Leeds was missing from the list of shows until now.

Project House in Armley will be hosting Idles for a special show celebrating their new album this Thursday, February 22. Tickets go on sale directly from Crash Records at 5pm on February 20.

