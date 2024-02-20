Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Idles has announced a special show at the new Leeds venue Project house this week celebrating the release of their fifth album, Tangk.

Announcing the last-minute show on Instagram, the venue wrote: "Oh it's a biggie! THIS THURSDAY the one and only Crash Records are bringing the one and only Idles here for a special show in support of their brand new record Tangk."

The five-piece released their much anticipated fifth album Tangk on February 16. The album was produced by long-time Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich and was met with critical acclaim for exploring new sides of the band's aggressive sound.

Idles is due to head out on a massive UK tour with a show at Halifax's Piece Hall, but Leeds was missing from the list of shows until now.