IDLES live at Project House: Bristol rockers announce last-minute special gig in Leeds - how to get tickets
Idles has announced a special show at the new Leeds venue Project house this week celebrating the release of their fifth album, Tangk.
Announcing the last-minute show on Instagram, the venue wrote: "Oh it's a biggie! THIS THURSDAY the one and only Crash Records are bringing the one and only Idles here for a special show in support of their brand new record Tangk."
The five-piece released their much anticipated fifth album Tangk on February 16. The album was produced by long-time Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich and was met with critical acclaim for exploring new sides of the band's aggressive sound.
Idles is due to head out on a massive UK tour with a show at Halifax's Piece Hall, but Leeds was missing from the list of shows until now.
Project House in Armley will be hosting Idles for a special show celebrating their new album this Thursday, February 22. Tickets go on sale directly from Crash Records at 5pm on February 20.