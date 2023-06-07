And one of those about to call it a day is Sir Elton John, who stopped off at the First Direct Arena for his last ever show in Leeds as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

I think I can safely speak for many in the audience when I say it felt a privilege to be present for the marvellous two-and-a-half hour set, which flew by in a haze of visual extravagance, imperious musicianship and staggering song-writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an expectant atmosphere among the packed out arena for the long awaited show, which was rescheduled twice due to Covid and comes as part of the last leg of a worldwide tour running since 2018.

Elton John at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Photo: Ben Gibson

A look at ticket prices make it little surprise to hear it has been named the highest grossing tour of all time, but few in attendance will have left feeling they didn’t get their money’s worth.

The lights went down to showcase a large portion of flashing garments among the crowd before Sir Elton ambled his way on stage bang on the advertised start time and sporting his trademark sparkling glasses and jacket. After placing himself by his piano he struck the first stabbing notes of Bennie And The Jets to send the room into orbit.

Admittedly one of the most instantly striking things is his somewhat wavering vocals, but fortunately the musical wizardry on display make it more of a case of adjusting to the more lucid delivery in place of the mercurial range exhibited in his 70s and 80s heyday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in terms of compositions, there’s few modern greats whose hits have been so expansive. The opening chords of the majestic Tiny Dancer hit like a wave of sentiment before it is strung out in all of its glory and the imperious Rocket Man is extended into a 10-minute odyssey that finishes with Sir Elton – never one to downplay himself – standing up to bask in every corner of the adulation.

Sir Elton John takes in the adulation from the crowd during his incredible set at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Photo: Ben Gibson

The classics keep coming as I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues, I’m Still Standing and Crocodile Rock are played in front of a captivating stage setup that includes a screen surrounded by an ornate mirror frame either showcasing the brilliant band or animations and films that add a modern narrative to the tunes.

A roaming piano (a first for my books) and Sir Elton’s dwindling vocals take off some of the sheen of Candle In The Wind before a costume change precedes the sensational Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding to kick things back into gear.

A deafening ovation for charismatic percussionist Ray Cooper is met during band introductions before the main set ends with Saturday’s Alright For Fighting, by which point the entire arena is on its feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad