The 76-year-old English music icon played a career-spanning 23-song show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds last night (Tuesday) as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which has been billed as his last ever run of shows.

One of the most enduring moments came towards the end though when he pointed out a blind member of the audience at the front of the stage who “broke my heart”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After playing hits including Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, Candle In The Wind and I’m Still Standing, Sir Elton addressed the crowd before the final song with an emotional goodbye speech that you can view above.

Sir Elton John at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Photo by Ben Gibson. © 2023 HST Global Limited. Rocket Entertainment

He said that it was his 314th show on the tour, his third show at the First Direct Arena and his “13th and last one here in the beautiful city of Leeds”.

Sir Elton went on to thanks those who have been to so many of his concerts, including one man in the front row who had been to 93 shows and a woman who had been to 101.

He then thanked those who had donned Elton John fancy dress for the occasion, saying: “It makes me feel so happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I will tell you what made me feel even happier tonight. There’s a little boy in the front row called Louis and he can’t see me but he can hear me and he just broke my heart all night.”

The crowd then erupted in applause as Sir Elton said: “You’re so special young man. And you made me feel so great tonight.”

The camera then panned onto the young man, which resulted in one of the loudest cheers of the evening.

Sir Elton then said that he would get his telephone number to keep in touch, before adding: “Wow. Thank you all for so many years of love and loyalty and kindness. It’s amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As you know this is my last tour but it’s been such a wonderful occasion because you’ve shown me more kindness on this tour than I can ever remember.

"This is a great city. This is a great county. You are the best. Leeds. I love you.”