Sir Elton John: 12 pictures of an overjoyed Leeds audience enjoying the Rocket Man’s final show in the city

While it may have been a long time coming, the audience at Sir Elton John’s final concert in Leeds were not left disappointed.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 17:04 BST

The music icon delivered an impeccable two-and-a-half hour set at the First Direct Arena on Tuesday (June 6) as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, a show that had been rescheduled twice due to Covid.

The sold out arena was treated to classics from across his back catalogue, including Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word, Your Song and Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me and the entire crowd was on its feet for the finale.

Check out some of the pictures from a wonderful night at the arena in our gallery below:

Sir Elton John played at the First Direct Arena on June 6 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which has been billed as his final run of shows.

1. First Direct Arena

Sir Elton John played at the First Direct Arena on June 6 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which has been billed as his final run of shows. Photo: Ben Gibson

It will come as little surprise that the much anticipated show, which was rescheduled twice due to Covid, was a sell out.

2. Sold out

It will come as little surprise that the much anticipated show, which was rescheduled twice due to Covid, was a sell out. Photo: Ben Gibson

One of the loudest cheers of the night came at the introduction of eccentric percussionist Ray Cooper, who brought charisma to every tambourine shake and bash of the tubular bells

3. Ray Cooper

One of the loudest cheers of the night came at the introduction of eccentric percussionist Ray Cooper, who brought charisma to every tambourine shake and bash of the tubular bells Photo: Ben Gibson

Sir Elton John got up close and personal with some of his biggest fans, one of which he recognised had been to 93 of his concerts.

4. Biggest fans

Sir Elton John got up close and personal with some of his biggest fans, one of which he recognised had been to 93 of his concerts. Photo: Ben Gibson

