The music icon delivered an impeccable two-and-a-half hour set at the First Direct Arena on Tuesday (June 6) as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, a show that had been rescheduled twice due to Covid.

The sold out arena was treated to classics from across his back catalogue, including Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word, Your Song and Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me and the entire crowd was on its feet for the finale.