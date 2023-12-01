The “spiritual head” of the iconic Staten Island rap group is coming to Leeds for an intimate gig in 2024.

GZA, also known as The Genius, is arguably the most acclaimed member of the hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, and has earned legendary status both as a member of the group and as a solo artist.

With albums such as his second solo album Liquid Swords and 36 Chambers both regarded as some of the most influential albums of the genre, GZA’s show at Leeds’ Project House is sure to be something out of the ordinary.

Wu-Tang Clan's GZA is coming to Project House in Leeds in 2024. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Playing at Leeds’ new 1000 capacity venue Project House, GZA will be performing songs off the critically acclaimed Liquid Swords as well as a host of Wu-Tang classics along with full live band the Phunky Nomads.

Here is everything you need to know about GZA at Project House, including how to get tickets:

When is GZA at Project House in Leeds?

GZA and the Phunky Nomads will play Project House on Thursday, February 15, 2024. According to ticket vendor DICE, the event starts at 7pm.

How to get tickets for GZA at Project House on Leeds

Tickets for GZA at Project House is now for sale via DICE, and are predicted to sell fast.

Entry will set you back £25.88 per person, and can be purchased here.