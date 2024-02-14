Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Echobelly made a name for themselves in the 1990s as one of the few female led bands in the Britpop movement, standing up to the era's typically "laddish" image.

Their 1995 album On reached number four in the UK and spawned the hit singles King of the Kerb and Great Things.

Britpop icons Echobelly is coming to the Wardrobe in Leeds.

Originally a five-piece, the band currently consists of founding members Sonya Madam and Glenn Johansson.

Announcing a ten-date tour on social media, the band said: "We are so excited to announce our UK MAY tour! Hope to see you there!"

When is Echobelly at The Wardrobe in Leeds?

Echobelly's UK tour kicks off in Kidderminster on May 15 before reaching Leeds on Monday, May 20.

How to get tickets for Echobelly at The Wardrobe in Leeds

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 16 and can be found on Ticketmaster.

Echobelly UK 2024 tour dates