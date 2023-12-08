Indie rock giants The Libertines have announced an intimate show in Leeds in support of their upcoming new album.

The band – co-fronted by Pete Doherty and Carl Barât – will play The Wardrobe on Thursday, February 14 next year ahead of the release of ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, their first new album in nine years.

The quartet became known for their ramshackle shows and Doherty and Barât’s raucous chemistry in the early 2000s before they disbanded due to the former’s growing drug problems. They reformed in 2010 and have toured and performed together since.

Doherty opened up about his drug problems and run-ins with the press and police at the height of the band’s fame in a recent interview with Louis Theroux.

The Libertines.

‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ features eleven new Libertines songs and was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Dimitri Tikovoï (The Horrors/Charli XCX/Becky Hill) and recorded at The Albion Rooms in Margate. Recorded in just four weeks earlier this year during February and March and finished over seven days at La Ferme de Gestein Studios in Normandy, with additional production and mixed by Dan Grech-Marguerat (Lana Del Rey/Liam Gallagher/Paul McCartney).

The Libertines are Peter Doherty – vocals/guitar, Carl Barât – vocals/guitar, John Hassall – bass guitar and Gary Powell– drums. The band have released three albums: Up The Bracket (2002); The Libertines (2004); and Anthems For Doomed Youth (2015).

The Libertines play the following club shows in January and February, all of which sold out within minutes of going on sale.

JANUARY23rd TUE Stockton Arc24th Wed Liverpool Cavern Club25th THU Milton Keynes MK1127th SAT Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach28th SUN Derby Hairy Dog