Golf Fang Leeds: Huge crazy golf centre with graffiti, DJs and street food set to open in Kirkstall

A huge crazy golf centre with an 18-hole course, live DJs and street food is coming to Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:45 am

Big Fang Collective is set to open Golf Fang in Redcote Lane, Kirkstall, in late autumn this year.

The venue will have an 18-hole golf course surrounded by bespoke art and graffiti, as well as offering cocktails, DJs and street food.

Golf Fang's courses are built into unique designs such as buses, shop fronts, film studios and local pubs.

The venue will be open seven days a week from midday until late, with bookings and walk-ins both accepted.

Liverpool-based Big Fang Collective was founded Kip Piper and Daniel Bolger in 2016 and has entertainment venues in Birmingham, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield and Glasgow.

Golf Fang Leeds will be its sixth venue following a successful launch in Sheffield, which saw the opening of a 38,000 square-foot multi-concept project.

Golf Fang's courses are built into unique designs such as buses, shop fronts and film studios

Kip said: “We’re really excited to introduce Golf Fang to the people of Leeds.

"As a city with a young demographic and a fun atmosphere, Leeds is a great location for the concept.

"This venue will feature some of our most popular experiential elements as well as a few new courses.

"We can’t wait to see how our guests will interact with the new space and we’re looking forward to celebrating with everybody.”

