The Neapolitan pizza chain will open its 12th site in Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, in July.

It will be located in the former site of Casa Mia, which has now closed down - but will continue to serve at market stalls, as well as offering catering services.

The manager of Rudy's Chapel Allerton said the team "can't wait to be part of the community."

The new Rudy's site will be located on Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, in the site of the former Casa Mia

The restaurant chain was founded in Manchester in 2015, before opening sites in Leeds city centre, London, Liverpool, Birmingham and Sheffield.

Rudy’s follows traditional Neapolitan methods of pizza-making, serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese.

The dough is made fresh every day using Caputo ‘00’ flour, which ferments for at least 24 hours, topped with ingredients imported twice a week from Naples, including San Marzano tomatoes grown on fields next to Mount Vesuvius and Fior di Latte mozzarella.

The pizza is cooked in wood fire ovens for just 60 seconds, leaving it soft and floppy with a leopard patterned cornichon, or crust.

Rudy’s is recruiting chefs and front-of-house staff to join its Chapel Allerton team - you can apply here.

Gabi Eyres, the general manager of Rudy’s Chapel Allerton, said: “We’re really excited to bring Rudy’s to the neighbourhood.