Crafthouse, in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre, has partnered with Taittinger champagne to create a new menu - including a bespoke afternoon tea.

The transformation has brought overgrown foliage and vibrant spring florals into the restaurant, which will stay until August.

The fine-dining restaurant, popular for serving British classics with a twist, now offers seasonal Taittinger cocktails that have been crafted by its bartenders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transformation has brought overgrown foliage and vibrant spring florals into the restaurant

It is also running several events over the summer, including a bespoke afternoon tea with Taittinger champagne.

Natasha Davies, Crafthouse's marketing manager, said: "We are excited for the return of the sunshine and look forward to welcoming you to Crafthouse with a new theme for the spring and summer months.

"Our aim is to provide a beautiful spring meadow for you to enjoy with your friends and family.