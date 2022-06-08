Trinity Leeds restaurant Crafthouse transformed into lush summer meadow in partnership with Taittinger champagne

A Leeds restaurant has been transformed into a lush meadow for the summer months.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 11:45 am

Crafthouse, in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre, has partnered with Taittinger champagne to create a new menu - including a bespoke afternoon tea.

The transformation has brought overgrown foliage and vibrant spring florals into the restaurant, which will stay until August.

The fine-dining restaurant, popular for serving British classics with a twist, now offers seasonal Taittinger cocktails that have been crafted by its bartenders.

It is also running several events over the summer, including a bespoke afternoon tea with Taittinger champagne.

Natasha Davies, Crafthouse's marketing manager, said: "We are excited for the return of the sunshine and look forward to welcoming you to Crafthouse with a new theme for the spring and summer months.

"Our aim is to provide a beautiful spring meadow for you to enjoy with your friends and family.

"Our floral installation will provide the most perfect backdrop for your spring celebrations, and we are sure our guests will love it every inch as much as we do."

