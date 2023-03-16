News you can trust since 1890
George Ezra’s show at First Direct Arena in Leeds has been cancelled.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:24 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:28 GMT

The chart-topping singer-songwriter was due to perform at the venue tonight (March 16). He pulled out of a show at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday (March 14) due to acute vertigo and the following a consultation with a doctor this morning, has now cancelled his Leeds tour date.

Although the cancellation deals a late blow to fans who were hoping to see him in the city tonight, the show has been rearranged for April 5. A statement shared on the singer’s Twitter feed read: “Hi everyone, unfortunately although George’s symptoms are improving, he is still experiencing acute vertigo. Upon a further consultation with a doctor this morning, his show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds tonight will not be able to go ahead as planned.

“Fortunately, we have been able to reschedule both of the postponed shows. George’s show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds will now take place on Wednesday 5 April 2023. And George’s show at The O2 Arena in London will now take place on Thursday 6 April 2023.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter was due to perform at the venue tonight (March 16). Image: National World/Getty Images
“Again, we would like to apologise for the postponement of both the London and Leeds dates, and for everyone who had travelled in advance to the shows. All tickets will remain valid for the new dates and we really hope you can make it. Thank you for all your well wishes to George.”

One Twitter user responded: “We'd rather have a 100% happy George in a few weeks! True fans will support your decision.”

Another said: “Proper gutted, but I complete understand I look forward to seeing the rescheduled show!”

