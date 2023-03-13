George Ezra will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena this year. The Gold Rush Kid singer rose to fame after releasing Budapest in 2013.

George Ezra is a folk-rock singer-songwriter from Bristol who released his first album, Wanted on Voyage, in 2014. The album reached number one in the UK following the wide success of Budapest.

The singer later gained his first number one hit with Shotgun in 2018 from his second album, Staying at Tamara’s. After a break from music, George Ezra released his third studio album, Gold Rush Kid, in 2022.

If you’re a George Ezra fan, you might be wondering how you can get tickets, as well as what hit songs he could be performing on the night. While the show is just around the corner, there are some savvy ways to get tickets.

George Ezra Leeds - when will he perform?

George Ezra will perform at Leeds First Direct Arena on Thursday, March 16. Doors open from 6pm.

How to get George Ezra tickets

Ticketmaster is the place to go for resale tickets to see George Ezra. The prices range from £59.12 to £210.65 at the time of writing. You can get these tickets on the Ticketmaster website .

If you don’t mind standing, there are still tickets available to stand for £49.80. You can get these from GIGSANDTOURS .

George Ezra setlist 2023

According to setlist.fm , the average setlist for the Gold Rush Kid tour includes the following songs: