George Ezra Leeds: Fans could face misery as singer's First Direct Arena date in doubt after vertigo diagnosis
Doubt has been cast on George Ezra’s upcoming Leeds show following the cancellation of a tour date in London.
The chart-topping singer-songwriter is due to take to the stage at the First Direct Arena tomorrow (March 16), but pulled out of a show at London’s O2 Arena yesterday after being diagnosed with acute vertigo.
A statement shared on his official Twitter feed read: “Hi everyone, unfortunately George has started feeling incredibly unwell this afternoon. He’s been diagnosed by a doctor as having acute vertigo and as a result we sincerely regret to announce that tonight’s show at the O2 in London will not be able to go ahead as planned.
"We wanted to let you know as soon as possible. Ticket holders, all tickets remain valid and please bear with us as we reschedule the show - we’re very sorry for everyone who has travelled for tonight.”
According to the NHS, an attack of vertigo – which makes people feel like them or everything around is spinning and can affect balance – can last seconds or months. It can also see sufferers have a severe headache, high temperature and be sick.
Fans now face an anxious wait to learn whether his show in Leeds, for which he is due to be joined by Passenger, will go ahead. Following the Leeds tour date, he is due to return to Europe to perform in Austria on March 30. He has also been announced for a string of UK festivals this summer, including Latitude Festival in Suffolk.