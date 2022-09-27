George Ezra has announced that he will be performing in Leeds next year as part of his UK and Ireland Gold Rush Kid tour.

The singer and song-writer posted a video on Twitter earlier this week informing his fans that he has sold out at major UK stadiums which has prompted the added date at Leeds First Direct Area and an extra show at London’s O2 Arena.

Ezra addresses his fans in the video by saying: “This is a bitter sweet announcement, there will be the last arena show of the Gold Rush kid here in the UK and we will be heading to Leeds. Leeds we will be heading to you.”

The award-winning musician has been touring around the UK this summer, and has put on shows in major cities including at Manchester’s AO Arena, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena and Birmingham Utilita Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Ezra will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena in 2023

As well as a secret set at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

When will George Ezra’s be performing in Leeds?

It has been announced that George Ezra will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on March 16 2023 as part of his Gold Rush Kid Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the final show of the tour in the UK.

How to get tickets for George Ezra Gold Rush Kid Tour in Leeds 2023?

Fans that have signed up to the presale by visiting George Ezra’s official site will have access to buy tickets from Tuesday September 27 at 10am by visiting Ticketmaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

General sale starts on Thursday September 29 at 10am and tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

George Ezra Gold Rush Kid 2022-23 full list of tour dates

September 28 2022 - The SSE Arena, Belfast

September 29 2022 - Dublin 3Arena, Dublin

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 1 2022 - Midpoint Arena, Nottingham

October 2 2022- Sheffield Utilita Arena, Sheffield

March 8 2023 - Dublin 3Arena, Dublin

March 10 - Killarnery INEC Arena, Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

March 11 - Killarnery INEC Arena, Ireland

March 13 2023 - London O2 Arena

March 14 2023 - London O2 Arena

March 16 2023 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad