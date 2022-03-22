First Aid Kit to play Halifax's Piece Hall this summer

Sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg have been wowing audiences around the world for more than a decade and they now head to the historic Halifax landmark on Thursday, June 23.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, March 25 via ticketmaster.co.uk

First Aid Kit join the likes of Duran Duran, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paloma Faith, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Tom Grennan and Paul Weller among this summer’s headliners to perform in the historic venue’s open-air courtyard.

First Aid Kit will play The Piece Hall this summer

Hailing from a southern suburb of Stockholm, Klara and Johanna began composing songs as teenagers.

They released two studio albums with Wichita Records – The Big Black And The Blue in 2010 and The Lion’s Roar in 2012 which featured breakthrough single Emmylou. Rolling Stone quickly named it one of its ‘Singles of the Year’.

They followed their early success with 2014's Stay Gold and, four years later, Ruins – which hit Number 3 in the UK album charts.

Twice nominated for Best International Group at the BRIT Awards, Klara and Johanna last year released their live tribute to Leonard Cohen – Who By Fire.

Support on the night comes from fast-rising Dublin country pop star CMAT, aka singer-songwriter Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson.

First Aid Kit’s Halifax show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “First Aid Kit have wowed audiences around the world for more than a decade and we are so excited to be welcoming the fantastically talented Klara and Johanna here to our courtyard.