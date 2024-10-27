Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Relive classic party tunes by the likes of Basshunter and Cascada as the hugely successful Clubland tour returns to Leeds in spring 2025.

Next year, Clubland returns with its biggest shows ever; a "spectacular" three-hour show bringing back the biggest and best party tracks of the early 2000s.

Originally launched as a series of compilation albums in 2002, Clubland became a key player in the commercial dance music movement, producing countless hits that many of us grew up with.

In 2008, Clubland Live debuted, uniting major artists to perform for thousands of fans across the UK, marking a significant moment for dance music in larger venues.

Returning to Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday, May 2, 2025, the night will be hosted by Keyes and Finchy C.

The stacked lineup includes Basshunter, Bully Gillies ft. Hannah Boleyn, Cascada, Darren Styles, Flip N Fill ft. Karen Parry, Kelly Llorenna, and Ultrabeat.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 1, at 10 am via the First Direct Arena website.