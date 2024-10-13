24 Leeds city centre nightspots you visited in the early 2000s

These Leeds nightspots from the early 2000s are sure to evoke happy, if not hazy, memories for a generation of revellers.

Back in the day a good night out meant a few drinks at home or down at the local, a taxi or bus into 'town' and then a merry-go-round of bars before heading to a nightclub until the early hours. It was then a takeaway for those with the munchies before hopping in to taxi or catching the night rider bus home . Reminisce and remember these nightspots from back in the day, some are still with us in new guises while others vanished into the mists of time. READ MORE: Memories of loved and lost Leeds city centre pubs LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Heaven & Hell within the Grand Arcade became a magnet for partygoers and students. Remember stumbling out after a good night back in the day?

1. Heaven & Hell

Heaven & Hell within the Grand Arcade became a magnet for partygoers and students. Remember stumbling out after a good night back in the day? | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols

Brannigans on Vicar Lane was a haunt to go and get completely blathered rather than pop in for a couple. They packed people in like sardines - which makes for a very sweaty time.

2. Brannigans

Brannigans on Vicar Lane was a haunt to go and get completely blathered rather than pop in for a couple. They packed people in like sardines - which makes for a very sweaty time. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Becketts Bank on Park Row screamed chain pub from the moment you walked in. But who cared? It was a cheap round back in the day. Pictured are managers husband and wife team Phil and Paula Buckley in January 2001.

3. Becketts Bank

Becketts Bank on Park Row screamed chain pub from the moment you walked in. But who cared? It was a cheap round back in the day. Pictured are managers husband and wife team Phil and Paula Buckley in January 2001. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim

Everyone bobbed in here - Yates's on Boar Lane - for a few, right?

4. Yates's Wine Lodge

Everyone bobbed in here - Yates's on Boar Lane - for a few, right? | PA Photo: PA

Cuban Heels on Assembly Street was a rather hectic place, tucked around the corner from The Corn Exchange and Fudge. Always buzzing the ambience was happy go lucky.

5. Cuban Heels

Cuban Heels on Assembly Street was a rather hectic place, tucked around the corner from The Corn Exchange and Fudge. Always buzzing the ambience was happy go lucky. | Sarah Washbourn Photo: Sarah Washbourn

The Majestyk nightclub on Boar Lane is where a lot of revellers ended up.

6. Majestyk

The Majestyk nightclub on Boar Lane is where a lot of revellers ended up. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

