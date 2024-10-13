24 Leeds city centre nightspots you visited in the early 2000s

Back in the day a good night out meant a few drinks at home or down at the local, a taxi or bus into 'town' and then a merry-go-round of bars before heading to a nightclub until the early hours. It was then a takeaway for those with the munchies before hopping in to taxi or catching the night rider bus home . Reminisce and remember these nightspots from back in the day, some are still with us in new guises while others vanished into the mists of time. READ MORE: Memories of loved and lost Leeds city centre pubs LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia