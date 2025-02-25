Mercury Prize winners English Teacher announces 2025 UK tour with huge Leeds O2 Academy headline show

Local indie heroes English Teacher have announced a UK tour for 2025, which includes a major headline show in Leeds.

The Leeds-based post-punk band, which won last year's Mercury Prize for their critically acclaimed debut album, This Could Be Texas, will embark on a six-city tour in November this year, with a stop at the O2 Academy in Leeds.

The quartet consists of singer Lily Fontaine, guitarist Lewis Whiting, drummer Douglas Front, and bassist Nicholas Eden.

The Leeds band is heading out on a UK tour this November. | Jacob Flannery

Formed after the band members met at Leeds Conservatoire, English Teacher have emerged as key players in the city's indie scene in recent years, alongside fellow Mercury nominees, Yard Act.

The tour will kick off at Nottingham's Rock City on November 13, before making stops in Newcastle, Glasgow, and Manchester.

On November 22, English Teacher will perform at the O2 Academy in Leeds, wrapping up the tour with a final show at the Roundhouse in London on November 26.

How to buy tickets for English Teacher at Leeds O2 Academy and presale info

Fans on the band's mailing list will have access to presale tickets starting at 10am on Wednesday, February 26.

General sales will begin at 10am on Friday, February 28, via Ticketmaster.

English Teacher will also be supporting Fontaines DC at their major outdoor shows at Newcastle's Exhibition Park on Sunday, July 13, and Wythenshawe Park in Manchester on August 15.

