American actor Chris Pine, best known for playing Captain Kirk in the rebooted Star Trek franchise, revealed during a radio interview on Capital this week that he had taken on the Otley Run when he lived in Hyde Park as an exchange student at the University of Leeds in 2001, adding: “I don’t remember much of it.”

While the Hollywood star hasn't been back to the city since he left in 2002, he revealed he still has plenty of fond memories, stating: "I lived at 49 Brudenell Road and I can see the market across the street and I know the walk to school and the great old cinema on the corner of Brudenell and Hyde Park. I mean I just have these images of school there."

The fateful home is now occupied by six second year students, one of whom, Wesley Richards, said that after hearing the “mind blowing” news the group have begun plans to hold a Chris Pine-themed party at the property and do the Otley Run dressed as Chris Pine. He also put an open invite to Chris Pine – who he’d already begun referring to as ‘Pine-y’ – to pop round for a drink.

Wesley Richards outside the home he rents on 49 Brudenell Road, which used to house Hollywood actor Chris Pine. Photo: National World

Wesley, 21, said that he found out that he was living under the same roof that had housed the Wonder Woman actor when a journalist from Capital came to interview him on Wednesday. He said: “She said this might seem like a prank but Chris Pine used to live here.

"I didn’t actually know who he was so did a bit of research and I was interviewed by them again yesterday. It’s a weird one.”

Asked what his response was when he realised, he said: “I was shocked. I just thought it was funny to be honest. It’s class.”

Asked if he shared Chris Pine’s sentiments for the area, Wesley said: “It’s a great area. I’m very happy to be a student here. Especially in Hyde Park it feels like every house is occupied by a student. It’s like a student village.”

Wesley Richards said that he and the other occupants of 49 Brudenell Road have plans to hold a Chris Pine-themed party. Photo: National World

Wesley said he has plans to do the Otley Run – the city’s infamous 15-venue pub crawl – next month for the first time, saying that the idea of dressing up as characters played by Chris Pine is “in the talks”. He added: “We’re also planning on holding a Chris Pine party at the end of May.

"Basically we’re trying to get the message out there to Pine-y and invite him round for a cuppa. That’s all we’re trying to get from this really. Or we could do the Otley Run together.”