A “governing body” has been established on behalf of the Otley Run – the infamous 15-pub crawl through Leeds that has gotten the best of many a fancy-dressed punter.
The Otley Run group was set up of members from several venues along the run at the start of the 2023 as a way of promoting information about the bar crawl and ensuring that those taking part know which venues they need to go to.
A spokesperson said: “The aim of this was just provide the most accurate information and showcase events at the pubs across the run. We do also want to promote the run as a fun activity that is a staple of student life within Leeds.”
Below are the official 15 venues to be stopped off at along the Otley Run:
1. The Otley Run
The Otley Run is made up of 15 venues that stretch from Headingley, through Hyde Park and Woodley and into Leeds city centre.
Photo: National World
2. Woodies Craft Ale House
Start your route here as you move closer and closer to Leeds city centre through each drink you enjoy along the way. Woodies Craft Ale House is open from noon until 11pm each day of the week, so it’s definitely worth starting your run in the afternoon, to make sure you hit every open pub. Simply walk in or, to make sure you’re staying on track, book a table in advance. Keep an eye on their social media, as they update their availability, and take it easy, it’s only the first stop.
Address: 104 Otley Rd, Headingley Leeds LS16 5JG
Photo: Google
3. The Three Horseshoes
Next, check out The Three Horseshoes. No booking required; walk-ins are the way to get a table. So, make sure you check the weather and prepare for the rest of the run.
Address: 98 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS16 5JG
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. The New Inn
The New Inn is the third stop on the Otley Run, an old traditional pub with bay windows looking out on the road and a low ceiling. With some good deals on shots, it's one that runners can often get away with just slipping in briefly to.
Photo: Google