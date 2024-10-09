Charli XCX: Leeds to host UK's only Brat remix album listening party at Crash Records

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 11:11 BST
Charli XCX has announced that an album listening party for her new record will be held in Leeds.

The artist behind the album of the summer, brat, has announced a remix version of the record titled brat and it’s completely different and also still brat.

The record will feature remixed versions of tracks including 360, Apple and Club Classics alongside other artists including Ariana Grande, Bon Iver and Lorde.

Now the pop megastar, whose album inspired the ‘brat summer’ phenomenon, has announced a selection of in-store listening parties; with Leeds being the only site in the UK currently.

Crash Records on The Headrow will hold an in-store listening party for her new recordCrash Records on The Headrow will hold an in-store listening party for her new record
Crash Records on The Headrow will hold an in-store listening party for her new record | National World/PA

The event will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at Crash Records on The Headrow at 5pm.

It will be on a first come-first serve basis and those who come down early will be able to get their hands on a free poster, which are being given out one-per-person.

The Crash Records event page reads: “Order the album on CD from us for priority entry on the day

“Once all the cds sell out there will be Space left for first come first served entry on the day BUT again this is a tiny shop so we expect these to go early in the day - i do not recommend travelling far for this event (unless you have priority entry) as i wouldnt want you to be dissapointed if at capacity.”

