As one of Europe's most innovative cultural celebrations, the festival aims to spark dialogue, delight audiences - and reel in guests from far and wide into the heart of the newly-transformed Bradford city centre.

Now in its eleventh year, Bradford Literature Festival (BLF) continues to evolve as one of the UK’s most inclusive and thought-provoking cultural events.

And, with hundreds of engaging creative sessions spanning the worlds of literature, politics, faith, art, and identity, this year’s programme reflects both local roots and global ambition - and promises to be the most innovative yet.

Festival CEO and Artistic Director Syima Aslam said the 2025 edition was a culmination of that vision.

“Bradford Literature Festival was founded on the belief that culture is not a luxury - it’s a necessity,” she said.

“At a moment rich with possibility for reimagining how we live, learn, and listen to one another, we remain committed to offering space for reflection, dialogue, and creativity.”

She said this year’s packed programme of events in West Yorkshire was “our most ambitious yet: a bold, joyful, and deeply thoughtful celebration of ideas, imagination, and identity.”

She added: “BLF continues to be shaped by the communities we serve - international in scope, proudly rooted in Bradford, and grounded in the principle that everyone deserves access to culture, no matter who they are or where they come from.”

With Bradford’s 2025 UK City of Culture celebration in full swing, Aslam said the honour was reflective of the city’s “creative energy”.

She said: “This year, we are also especially proud to celebrate Bradford’s designation as the 2025 UK City of Culture — an accolade that reflects the vibrant cultural landscape and creative energy the festival has helped to nurture and shape over the years.”

Without further ado, here are some of the biggest events taking place at this year's Bradford Literature Festival:

1 . Larry Lamb in conversation with Duncan Preston at St George's Hall - Saturday, June 28 at 14.00 Acclaimed actors Larry Lamb and Duncan Preston host a candid and engaging conversation about their careers, craft and experiences in the world of theatre and television. Join as they share behind-the-scenes stories, insights into their roles and reflections on the evolving landscape of acting - a must see for fans of British drama.

2 . Grace Dent & Nisha Katona in conversation at St George's Hall - Monday, June 30 at 19.00 Join acclaimed food writer and broadcaster Grace Dent and restauranteur and author Nisha Katona for an engaging discussion at the launch of The Big Tasty Read, a national celebration of food, culture and storytelling. As ambassadors for the campaign, the duo will explore the connection between food and literature, sharing insights into how meals and memories shape narratives.

3 . Celia Imrie and Fidelis Morgan in conversation at The Great Hall, University of Bradford - Saturday, June 29 at 16.00 Acclaimed actress and bestselling author Celia Imrie, along with director and writer Fidelis Morgan, will host an engaging discussion about their collaboration on "Meet Me at Rainbow Corner," a novel inspired by true stories from wartime London. Join them as they explore the real-life inspirations behind the book and share their fascination with this historical chapter. They will also discuss the creative journey of bringing these captivating stories to life.

4 . John Cooper Clarke in conversation at the Great, Richmond Building, University of Bradford - Friday, July 4 at 20.00 Experience an unforgettable evening with legendary punk poet and cultural icon John Cooper Clarke, as he visits the Bradford Literature Festival for a candid and captivating in-conversation event exploring the pivotal events that took him from the backstreets of Salford to the world stage. Expect wisdom and wit alongside plenty of stories from the man who has inspired countless with his biting verse and brilliant humour.

5 . Anthony Joseph & The Beehive Poets at the City Library - Friday, July 4 at 19.00 Join award-winning Trinidad-born poet, novelist, academic and musician Anthony Joseph for a magic evening of poetry and storytelling, shared alongside the Beehive Poets collective. Joseph will perform selections from his acclaimed poetry, including work from his T.S. Eliot Prize-winning collection Sonnets for Albert along with a reading of his richly textures short stories.