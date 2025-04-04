Wibsey Park is set to become more vibrant this spring and summer as The Beacon arrives as part of Bradford 2025 .

As part of Bradford's year as the UK City of Culture , The Beacon is a versatile 'pop-up' performance space designed to tour the Bradford district throughout 2025.

While this unique venue will reside in Wibsey Park for a series of events (detailed below), it is also scheduled to appear in Bowling Park , Cliffe Castle Park , and Lister Park throughout the year.

The Beacon's program at Wibsey Park features 16 activities and performances for all ages, with further information and tickets available on the Bradford 2025 website.

To simplify your visit, consider using public transport. Bus services are available to the park, you can plan your journey using the WY Metro website .

Here's what's on the calendar for The Beacon's residency at Wibsey Park this spring.

1 . Eliza Carthy (April 5) Eliza Carthy, known for her ability to cross genres and styles, will perform at The Beacon on April 5. Her powerful voice and captivating fiddle playing have made her an influential figure in contemporary music.

2 . Let's Make (April 5 & May 5) Artist Lou Sumray invites people of all ages to contribute to a gigantic artwork. This family-friendly drop-in event encourages artistic expression through drawings, doodles, sketches, and paintings, with all materials provided. The artwork created will be combined with works from later sessions in other parks into one enormous piece.

3 . Claytime (April 6) Indefinite Articles presents Claytime, a play at The Beacon, created from clay and children's imaginations. Children are invited to help make up a new play on the spot, with the company bringing their stories to life with clay.

4 . Palette(s) (April 7-9) Wibsey Park hosts this unique show from Swiss performers Cédric Gagneur and Marc Oosterhoff. Blending dance, theatre and contemporary circus, Palette(s) uses the humble pallet as the centerpiece to explore themes of balance, falling, and perseverance.

5 . Roshni (April 10) Sonia Sabri Company, a leading South Asian dance company, presents Roshni on April 10. This performance blends South Asian dance and music, drawing inspiration from everyday stories and experiences, and is comprised of three short dance pieces performed with live music: The Call, The Light and The Wave.

6 . Curious Investigators (April 13) The Beacon will host Curious Investigators, a new show from One Tenth Human, an award-winning theatre company known for creating innovative performances. This production, designed for children aged 3-7, follows the characters Scribble and Clipboard as they sort recycling and uncover a mysterious egg.