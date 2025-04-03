Bradford continues to shine as a beacon of culture in 2025, with its official status as the UK’s City of Culture offering more brilliant events as the weather gets warmer.

With the sun shining, it’s the perfect time to get out and about in Bradford to check out some of the incredible activities taking place, be it at Wibsey Park with younger family members or a chance to take in some cinematic goodness at Cannon Mills’ drive-in theatre.

That’s on top of St George’s Hall being taken over by orchestras, EDM DJs and an utter plethora of events at the pop up Loading Bay location - exclusive to Bradford2025.

We’ve rounded up 39 of the events and exhibitions taking place across April and May that are worth your time - and even travelling from afar to Bradford. Tickets and more information about the events are available through the Bradford2025 website .

But what’s caught our eye at the City of Culture in the next two months?

1 . Fighting to be Heard (until April 27) This exhibition at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery explores the connections between calligraphy and boxing, two seemingly disparate disciplines. It delves into the art form of calligraphy and its shared attributes with boxing, showcasing works from the British Library's Arabic and Urdu collections, and Bradford District Museums & Galleries, alongside personal stories from British South Asian Muslim men in Bradford.

2 . YOU:MATTER (April 3 – February 28, 2026) Created by Marshmallow Laser Feast, this immersive experience at the National Science and Media Museum is a playful exploration of the invisible rhythms that underpin life on Earth. Taking inspiration from the Born in Bradford research program, which has tracked the lives of over 40,000 people in the district since 2007, YOU:MATTER offers a unique perspective on the interconnectedness of life.

3 . The Great Adventure Build with Woodland Tribe (April 3-9) Wibsey Park will host this unique construction project where children take the lead in building their own epic play space. With tools, materials, and guidance provided by Woodland Tribe, children can unleash their imagination and create a playable structure.

4 . Let's Make (April 5 and May 5) Artist Lou Sumray invites people of all ages to contribute to a gigantic artwork at The Beacon in Wibsey Park. This family-friendly drop-in event encourages artistic expression through drawings, doodles, sketches, and paintings, with all materials provided. The artwork created will be combined with works from later sessions in other parks into one enormous piece.

5 . asses.masses (April 5) Loading Bay will be the venue for this singular experience that merges a video game with a live audience. asses.masses is a custom-made video game about work, technology, revolution and donkeys, designed to be played from beginning to end by a live audience – one player at a time, resulting in an immersive and original eight-hour epic.

6 . Eliza Carthy (April 5) Eliza Carthy, known for her ability to cross genres and styles, will perform at The Beacon in Wibsey Park. Her powerful voice and captivating fiddle playing have made her an influential figure in contemporary music.