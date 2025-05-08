Boom Leeds: Punk and metal venue reopens at Canalside with first gigs announced after forced closure
The grassroots music space was forced to vacate its long-standing Millwright Street premises - where it had been hosting punk, hardcore and metal gigs since 2013 - after an extended dispute over its future.
Last November, the venue confirmed that its landlord had terminated the lease to make way for redevelopment, with plans to convert the site into flats and retail units.
Refusing to leave Leeds without a proper alternative venue, Boom’s team launched a crowdfunding campaign bolstered by benefit gigs, limited-edition merch, and raffles - rallying support from fans and musicians alike to secure a new home.
This week, Boom officially confirmed that it will reopen at 5 Canal Place, just beside Project House, and unveiled details of its first shows.
In a statement shared on social media, the team said: “We’re pleased to announce the first shows for Boom Leeds at Canalside - our new venue home.
“Thanks to six months of fundraising, merch projects and countless volunteer hours, we’ve already started to transform the space and can’t wait to welcome you all back later this month."
While much work remains to be done, the team described the upcoming shows as a vital next step.
“It’s definitely a work in progress,” they added. “Opening for gigs is our next big step in raising the funds we need.”
Once fully up and running, the Canalside venue will feature gig spaces, rehearsal rooms, and facilities for education and community use.
Boom’s first night back will see Leeds hardcore outfit Bodyweb take to the stage on Wednesday, May 21, supported by Long Goodbye, imissyoualready, Crowquill and Monroe.
The venue’s Crowdfunder remains open, with supporters able to purchase exclusive gig posters and merchandise to help fund the next stage of development.
Boom Leeds: First Shows at Canalside
- Wednesday, May 21: Bodyweb, Long Goodbye, imissyoualready, Crowquill, Monroe
- Thursday, May 22: Inhuman Nature, Grief Ritual, Sidewinder, Hard Stare
- Thursday, May 22: (Boom Garage Show) Indikator B, Koridor, Scab, Thick Water
- Friday, May 30: Ratos de Porão, Tormented Imp, Internal Riot, more to be announced
Tickets for the upcoming shows are available to purchase via the Boom Leeds website.
