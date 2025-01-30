Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds underground venue Boom has launched a CrowdFunder to support its reopening at a new location.

In November 2024, Boom announced that its venue at Byron Street Mills on Millwright Street would close in March following the landlord’s decision to convert the mill into residential and commercial spaces.

A cornerstone of the city's underground music scene, Boom has hosted a wide range of genres, including punk, hardcore, metal, and other alternative styles, across its two stages. The venue also features permanent rehearsal rooms for bands and artists.

Boom is hoping to raise £15,000 via CrowdFunder to help it move to new premises after the landlord terminated the lease for the Byron Street Mills venue. | Boom/Google

Before Christmas, Boom’s owners submitted a formal offer for a building "on the fringe" of Leeds city centre.

While the exact location has not been disclosed, they revealed that the new space is larger than the current venue and will allow Boom to expand into a Community Interest Company (CIC) model. This development would incorporate music education, community facilities and more.

Boom stated on Substack: "We will protect everything we have built over the last decade including the scenes and communities that use our spaces, the bands and gigs we work with and all the connected businesses involved.

"Boom has been through a pandemic, a cost of living crisis and many challenges in recent years - we’ve learnt a lot, especially about how our organisation needs to be more resilient and how that looks and works with a fresh start."

The new location will feature permanent and bookable rehearsal rooms, a recording studio, live equipment hire as well as two music venues. Boom also plans to host education programmes and partnerships, a bar and food options.

Through the newly launched CrowdFunder, Boom aims to raise £15,000 of the £52,000 needed for the move, with the remaining funds generated from vinyl sales, merchandise, "mystery bundles," and benefit gigs.

This initiative follows the successful fundraising of £30,000 through gigs and a Christmas prize draw after the closure announcement.

Boom said: "For us to confidently move forward and sign for the new location we need support to raise a further £52,000.

"The impact made so far should help us surpass the target and secure a venue which will continue to develop long into the future.”

It continued: "COVID forced us to launch CrowdFunders to keep Boom open. We tested the water over Christmas to see how effective a CrowdFunder could be - we raised £2800 in just over a week.

"In our financial plans, we’ve set a target of £15,000 from a CrowdFunder."

In less than 24 hours since its launch, the venue has raised over £1,500 from nearly 50 supporters as of the time of publishing. You can find the CrowdFunder here.

