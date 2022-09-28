Tom Grennan has announced that he will be coming to Leeds early next year as part of his What Ifs & Maybes UK tour.

The English singer and songwriter made the announcement on Twitter this morning to tell his fans that he will be taking on his biggest tour to date as well as headlining his first ever arena shows.

He said: “My new album "What Ifs & Maybes" is coming in 2023! But not only that... I’m going out on my biggest UK tour in March next year. For tickets, pre-order "What Ifs & Maybes" & get early access to be first in line”

The tour follows the release of Grennan’s new single ‘All These Nights’ as well as his forthcoming new studio album, titled What Ifs & Maybes.

Speaking about the new album, Tom said: “I’ve called my new album What Ifs & Maybes. It’s about going with your gut, not your head, because you never know what’s going to happen.

“I’m not afraid to jump into the unknown - because it’s exciting! It’s about rolling the dice and living your best life with nothing to lose.

“I’m in a new creative space, and I know I’m finally the artist I want to be. I’m so buzzing for these shows, my biggest gigs to date. I can’t wait to get out and play these new songs to everyone. Let’s go!"

Tom Grennan is performing at Leeds First Direct Arena in 2023

When is Tom Grennan coming to Leeds?

Tom Grennan will be bringing his UK tour to Leeds First Direct Arena on Sunday March 12, 2023.

How to get Tom Grennan tickets

Fans are able to get first access to tickets by pre-ordering the new album on Tom’s store from Wednesday September 27 at 10am to Tuesday October 4 at 3pm.

Tickets are on general sale from 9am on Friday October 7 via Live Nation .

Tom Grennan full list of UK tour dates

Friday 10 March - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Saturday 11 March - Cardiff, Cardiff international Arena

Sunday 12 March - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Tuesday 14 March - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Wednesday 15 March - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Friday 17 March - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 18 March - Manchester, AO Arena

Sunday 19 March - Brighton, Brighton Centre

Tuesday 21 March - Plymouth, Pavilions

Thursday 23 March - London, The O2

