Party-goers at Bar Fibre were dancing the night away as the singer, best known for her 90s platinum number one global dance hit with Livin’ Joy, took to the stage on Friday night. In a video, clubbers were heard chanting and singing along to her hit, as Janice thanked them for all of their support over the years.

Janice appeared on The X Factor in 2018, has performed for Oprah Winfrey, appeared on television programme Charmed and even opened up for Tina Turner on her US tour in 2000.

The 55-year-old said: “Thank you for loving my hit song. Thank you for believing in me after all these years. I love you all.” As well as performing ‘Dreamer’, she belted out her other dance hits including ‘Clarity’.Fans expressed their excitement on social media following Janice’s appearance. One user said: “Omg, icon”. Another wrote: “Got to see Janice Robinson tonight, legend”. A third added: “Janice Robinson at Fibre, Dreamer will forever be a timeless hit.”

Dance legend Janice Robinson made a surprise appearance at Bar Fibre this weekend