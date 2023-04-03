Bar Fibre Leeds: Watch as dance 'icon' Janice Robinson performs hit single Dreamer in surprise appearance
Dance legend Janice Robinson made a surprise appearance at a Leeds bar and nightclub this weekend, performing her hit single ‘Dreamer’.
Party-goers at Bar Fibre were dancing the night away as the singer, best known for her 90s platinum number one global dance hit with Livin’ Joy, took to the stage on Friday night. In a video, clubbers were heard chanting and singing along to her hit, as Janice thanked them for all of their support over the years.
Janice appeared on The X Factor in 2018, has performed for Oprah Winfrey, appeared on television programme Charmed and even opened up for Tina Turner on her US tour in 2000.
The 55-year-old said: “Thank you for loving my hit song. Thank you for believing in me after all these years. I love you all.” As well as performing ‘Dreamer’, she belted out her other dance hits including ‘Clarity’.Fans expressed their excitement on social media following Janice’s appearance. One user said: “Omg, icon”. Another wrote: “Got to see Janice Robinson tonight, legend”. A third added: “Janice Robinson at Fibre, Dreamer will forever be a timeless hit.”
Bar Fibre was recently voted Best Bar in the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards 2023. Hailed as Leeds’ home of house music, the Lower Briggate party hotspot has welcomed in a new era this year after a £1million refurbishment, creating a brighter, open-space feel to attract more customers during the day. It now boasts a new bar area, DJ booth and state-of-the-art lighting effects, as well as new furnishings and additional greenery.