The popular venue has been closed for over three weeks to allow for work to be completed, but its doors are now open again. The aim of the refurbishment was to create a brighter, open-space feel in order to attract more customers during the day.

It now has a new bar area, DJ booth and state-of-the-art lighting effects, as well as new furnishings and additional greenery. A 35-led TV panel spanning three metres in height has also been introduced. The bar has marked its return with two reopening parties, the first of which is being held today (January 27). Another is being held tomorrow (January 28) and more information on Bar Fibre’s events can be found on their official website. With the bar now back in business, take a look inside and check out Bar Fibre’s new appearance.