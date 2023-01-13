Leeds, home to some of the top music venues in the country, has become a must-visit destination for world-famous musicians. With popular music festivals such as Live at Leeds and Leeds Festival 2023 taking place in the summer, the city will also host a number of other major gigs and concerts throughout the year.

In January, award-winning singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi will make an appearance at Leeds at First Direct Arena to celebrate the release of his latest album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent for one night. In March, Snoop Dogg, one of the most iconic rappers of all time, will entertain his fans at the same venue.

To top it all off, it appears that the people in Leeds will have a blast in 2023, as numerous well-known musicians and bands, including Iron Maiden , Michael Bublé, and Blossoms, will all be performing there. Here we have compiled a list of 15 biggest gigs and concerts that are coming to the city in 2023.

Lewis Capaldi

Date: January 14

Venue: First Direct Arena

Arctic Monkeys

Date: January 21

Venue: O2 Academy Leeds

Florence + the Machine

Date: February 4

Venue: First Direct Arena

Sam Ryder

Date: March 26

Venue: O2 Academy leeds

Snoop Dogg

Date: March 27

Venue: First Direct Arena

Michael Bublé

Date: April 24

Venue: First Direct Arena

Duran Duran

Date: May 4

Venue: First Direct Arena

Live At Leeds In the Park 2023

Date: May 27

Venue: Temple Newsam

Elton John performs for the last time at the First Direct Arena on 6 June 2023. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour marks the superstar’s last-ever tour and the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers.

Elton John

Date: June 6

Venue: First Direct Arena

Gwen Stefani

Date: June 27

Venue: Harewood House

Iron Maiden

Date: June 28

Venue: First Direct Arena

Kasabian

Date: July 7

Venue: Millennium Square

Blossoms

Date: July 8

Venue: Millennium Square

Leeds Festival 2023

Date: August 25 to August 27

Venue: Bramham Park

Shania Twain

Date: First Direct Arena