15 biggest gigs & concerts coming to Leeds in 2023 including Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg
Some of the biggest stars in the music industry will visit Leeds this year.
Leeds, home to some of the top music venues in the country, has become a must-visit destination for world-famous musicians. With popular music festivals such as Live at Leeds and Leeds Festival 2023 taking place in the summer, the city will also host a number of other major gigs and concerts throughout the year.
In January, award-winning singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi will make an appearance at Leeds at First Direct Arena to celebrate the release of his latest album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent for one night. In March, Snoop Dogg, one of the most iconic rappers of all time, will entertain his fans at the same venue.
To top it all off, it appears that the people in Leeds will have a blast in 2023, as numerous well-known musicians and bands, including Iron Maiden, Michael Bublé, and Blossoms, will all be performing there. Here we have compiled a list of 15 biggest gigs and concerts that are coming to the city in 2023.
Lewis Capaldi
Date: January 14
Venue: First Direct Arena
Arctic Monkeys
Date: January 21
Venue: O2 Academy Leeds
Florence + the Machine
Date: February 4
Venue: First Direct Arena
Sam Ryder
Date: March 26
Venue: O2 Academy leeds
Snoop Dogg
Date: March 27
Venue: First Direct Arena
Michael Bublé
Date: April 24
Venue: First Direct Arena
Duran Duran
Date: May 4
Venue: First Direct Arena
Live At Leeds In the Park 2023
Date: May 27
Venue: Temple Newsam
Elton John
Date: June 6
Venue: First Direct Arena
Gwen Stefani
Date: June 27
Venue: Harewood House
Iron Maiden
Date: June 28
Venue: First Direct Arena
Kasabian
Date: July 7
Venue: Millennium Square
Blossoms
Date: July 8
Venue: Millennium Square
Leeds Festival 2023
Date: August 25 to August 27
Venue: Bramham Park
Shania Twain
Date: First Direct Arena
Venue: First Direct Arena