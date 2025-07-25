13 curious photos as Leeds is transformed into Alice in Wonderland adventure trail with giant storybook scenes

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST

Leeds has officially tumbled down the rabbit hole, as a spectacular summer adventure trail arrives in the city.

The awe-inspiring project, based on Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, launches tomorrow (July 26).

It will see familiar streets and landmarks transformed into surreal and enchanting storybook adventures, with interactive elements and seven larger-than-life installations.

From a topsy-turvy tea party at Victoria Gate to the Queen of Hearts’ croquet ground at Aire Park, each location brings a scene from the classic tale to life.

Adventurers can crawl Down the rabbit hole at the Corn Exchange, take advice from a caterpillar at the Merrion Centre, or try to catch a glimpse of a mischievous Cheshire Cat.

Created by LeedsBID in collaboration with Cuddle Creative Works, Leeds Beckett University and Leeds Conservatoire, the trail blends eye-popping visual design, live theatre and imaginative storytelling.

It follows the huge success of last year’s Monopoly-themed takeover, but this time, there’s even more magic in the mix - with puzzles, prizes and a few riddles along the way.

The installations will be on show until August 31. Here are 13 photos from the launch event that capture the magic and mayhem of Leeds’ journey into Wonderland -

Leeds has officially tumbled down the rabbit hole, as a spectacular summer adventure trail arrives in the city.

1. Alice in Wonderland

Leeds has officially tumbled down the rabbit hole, as a spectacular summer adventure trail arrives in the city. | National World

The awe-inspiring project, based on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, launches tomorrow (July 26).

2. Alice in Wonderland

The awe-inspiring project, based on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, launches tomorrow (July 26). | National World

Adventurers can even crawl Down the rabbit hole at the Corn Exchange.

3. Alice in Wonderland

Adventurers can even crawl Down the rabbit hole at the Corn Exchange. | National World

It has seen familiar streets and landmarks transformed into surreal and enchanting storybook adventures, with interactive elements and seven larger-than-life installations.

4. Alice in Wonderland

It has seen familiar streets and landmarks transformed into surreal and enchanting storybook adventures, with interactive elements and seven larger-than-life installations. | National World

The initiative has been created by LeedsBID in collaboration with Cuddle Creative Works, Leeds Beckett University and Leeds Conservatoire.

5. Alice in Wonderland

The initiative has been created by LeedsBID in collaboration with Cuddle Creative Works, Leeds Beckett University and Leeds Conservatoire. | National World

Blending eye-popping visual design, live theatre and imaginative storytelling, it's bound to be a hit with children.

6. Alice in Wonderland

Blending eye-popping visual design, live theatre and imaginative storytelling, it's bound to be a hit with children. | National World

