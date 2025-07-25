A “boarded-up shell” of a building near Leeds could soon be revived as part of a new campaign, after an MP said it is “dragging the whole town down”.

The former Fultons building in the centre of Otley has stood empty since 2022. With wooden panels at its frontage, the eyesore has become a source of frustration for residents and local businesses.

Katie White MP with Otley BID's Tim Wilkinson. | Submitted

But, as part of a new campaign from the region’s MP Katie White, legal powers could soon be used to take action on the empty building. She’s calling for Leeds to be the first place in Yorkshire that uses the government powers to tackle long-term vacant shops, urging her party to back a pilot in Otley with the funding needed to deliver it.

A 2022 Otley BID survey found derelict buildings like Fultons were damaging trade and deterring visitors. The issue was also repeatedly raised during the Otley Neighbourhood Plan consultations.

New powers introduced under the Levelling Up and Regeneration Act would allow councils to auction leases on long-term vacant properties, creating new opportunities for businesses or community spaces. The government has already committed £1m nationally to help councils implement these high street rental auctions.

“Otley’s high street is full of energy and brilliant independent shops, but right in the middle of it is a boarded-up shell dragging the whole town down,” said Mrs White. “Councils now have the power to auction sites like this and bring in something that adds to the town. We should be leading the way here in Leeds and Yorkshire.

“This is about more than one building. It’s about taking back control of our high streets and investing in the heart of our communities - starting in Otley.”

Launching the campaign, Mrs White filmed a message outside the Fultons site and unveiled a petition encouraging residents to show their support.

“The town is full of ideas,” she said. “We have brilliant local businesses and people who care deeply about Otley’s future. What we need now is the backing to make it happen. This campaign will show there’s real public support behind the plan.”

The campaign will work with Otley BID, Leeds City Council, and local businesses to help determine a future use for the site. Conversations are also underway with government departments to unlock national funding and make Otley one of the first towns in the country - and the first in Yorkshire - to benefit from the new powers.