28 Years Later: Hyde Park Picture House urges horror fans in Leeds to descend on screenings in zombie attire
Hyde Park Picture House, the last surviving gaslit cinema in the world, has encouraged film lovers to don full zombie attire for previews of 28 Years Later, which will be shown later today (June 19).
In return, those willing to join the undead hordes will be offered free popcorn and even professional make-up.
In a post on Facebook, the team behind the historic venue said: “To make our preview screenings of 28 Years Later on Thursday extra scary, we’re keen to have as many zombies there as possible.
“So, dressing up is very much encouraged and your efforts will be rewarded with a free popcorn. There’ll be a make-up artist here on the day if you’d like help zombifying yourself.”
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
And for those who truly want to sink their teeth into the experience, the cinema is also offering a chance to star in a short zombie trailer being filmed on the day.
The undead-themed screenings come hot on the heels of casting calls in Leeds last year, when producers behind 28 Years Later searched for athletic extras in the area - hinting at the fast-moving frights to come.
Directed by Danny Boyle, 28 Years Later is the long-awaited third instalment in the acclaimed apocalyptic series that began with 28 Days Later in 2002 and continued with 28 Weeks Later in 2007. The new film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes.