A cinema in Leeds will wake the dead for a series of special screenings of a hotly anticipated horror flick - as fans have been urged to dress suitably for the occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hyde Park Picture House, the last surviving gaslit cinema in the world, has encouraged film lovers to don full zombie attire for previews of 28 Years Later, which will be shown later today (June 19).

In return, those willing to join the undead hordes will be offered free popcorn and even professional make-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on Facebook, the team behind the historic venue said: “To make our preview screenings of 28 Years Later on Thursday extra scary, we’re keen to have as many zombies there as possible.

“So, dressing up is very much encouraged and your efforts will be rewarded with a free popcorn. There’ll be a make-up artist here on the day if you’d like help zombifying yourself.”

And for those who truly want to sink their teeth into the experience, the cinema is also offering a chance to star in a short zombie trailer being filmed on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The undead-themed screenings come hot on the heels of casting calls in Leeds last year, when producers behind 28 Years Later searched for athletic extras in the area - hinting at the fast-moving frights to come.

Directed by Danny Boyle, 28 Years Later is the long-awaited third instalment in the acclaimed apocalyptic series that began with 28 Days Later in 2002 and continued with 28 Weeks Later in 2007. The new film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes.