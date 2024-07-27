Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Film fanatics should get their running shoes on, as movie bosses are hunting for extras for an upcoming zombie flick - and they're looking for athletic people.

The much-anticipated sequel to Danny Boyle's cult horror '28 Days Later' is set to begin filming imminently, but little is known about the plot to the scary follow-up.

Titled '28 Years Later', it will see Irish actor Cillian Murphy reprise his role as Jim, a bicycle courier who awakes from a coma in the original film to find his city taken over by zombies infected with a contagious disease.

A biological warning is projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover in 2007 to promote the release of the film '28 Weeks Later', a sequel to '28 Days Later'. | Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images

An extras agency based in London has revealed that filming for the franchise will take place in Yorkshire, as the company searched for people to feature in the post-apocalyptic thriller.

The Casting Collective is looking for ultra-marathon runners, racing cyclists and other capable athletes to take on roles in the new chapter. They can be of any ethnicity, age and gender.

Those interested should snap a picture of themselves and submit contact details as well as a brief biography to The Casting Collective's website.

The agency said that future extras would then be contacted directly with more casting information as soon as it is available.

‘28 Days Later’ was released to critical acclaim in 2002 and has since been featured on several ‘best-of’ film lists, demonstrating its widespread appeal.