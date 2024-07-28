19 fun photos as families take part in Monopoly Leeds Takeover with giant game tokens scattered across city

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 28th Jul 2024, 12:26 BST

Families in Leeds turned out in their hundreds to hunt for giant Monopoly tokens scattered across the city.

The Monopoly Leeds Takeover, which launched on Saturday (July 27), has already seen plenty of enthusiasts take part in the fun.

Inspired by the iconic game, the brand new immersive experience from LeedsBID sees players compete to solve puzzles across the city.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Huge game tokens - including the instantly recognisable Scottish Terrier and Top Hat - have been scattered across locations such as the Victoria Quarter and Trinity Leeds. Families race across the city with a map looking for the tokens at key landmarks, where they will be given clues to buy back the city from Mr Monopoly.

Here are 19 of the best photos taken on the first day of the game -

The brand new immersive experience has taken over Leeds. Norwegian visitors Merete and Anders Bjorknes find themselves in jail in the Corn Exchange.

1. Monopoly Leeds Takeover

The brand new immersive experience has taken over Leeds. Norwegian visitors Merete and Anders Bjorknes find themselves in jail in the Corn Exchange. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Phoebe Fairclough, eight, from Moortown, chalks Harewood Street in Victoria Gate off her map.

2. Monopoly Leeds Takeover

Phoebe Fairclough, eight, from Moortown, chalks Harewood Street in Victoria Gate off her map. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The project has been funded by LeedsBID as part of efforts to get more people into shops across the city.

3. Monopoly Leeds Takeover

The project has been funded by LeedsBID as part of efforts to get more people into shops across the city. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The giant game launched on Saturday (July 27) and is the first-of-its-kind in the world.

4. Monopoly Leeds Takeover

The giant game launched on Saturday (July 27) and is the first-of-its-kind in the world. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Huge game tokens have been scattered across city centre locations.

5. Monopoly Leeds Takeover

Huge game tokens have been scattered across city centre locations. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Lily Kenwick plays the Super Tax game in Victoria Quarter.

6. Monopoly Leeds Takeover

Lily Kenwick plays the Super Tax game in Victoria Quarter. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.