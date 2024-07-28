The Monopoly Leeds Takeover, which launched on Saturday (July 27), has already seen plenty of enthusiasts take part in the fun.

Inspired by the iconic game, the brand new immersive experience from LeedsBID sees players compete to solve puzzles across the city.

Huge game tokens - including the instantly recognisable Scottish Terrier and Top Hat - have been scattered across locations such as the Victoria Quarter and Trinity Leeds. Families race across the city with a map looking for the tokens at key landmarks, where they will be given clues to buy back the city from Mr Monopoly.

Here are 19 of the best photos taken on the first day of the game -

Monopoly Leeds Takeover The brand new immersive experience has taken over Leeds. Norwegian visitors Merete and Anders Bjorknes find themselves in jail in the Corn Exchange.

Monopoly Leeds Takeover Phoebe Fairclough, eight, from Moortown, chalks Harewood Street in Victoria Gate off her map.

Monopoly Leeds Takeover The project has been funded by LeedsBID as part of efforts to get more people into shops across the city.

Monopoly Leeds Takeover The giant game launched on Saturday (July 27) and is the first-of-its-kind in the world.

Monopoly Leeds Takeover Huge game tokens have been scattered across city centre locations.

Monopoly Leeds Takeover Lily Kenwick plays the Super Tax game in Victoria Quarter.