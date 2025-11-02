Bailey stays chilled as the visitors pass byplaceholder image
14 paw-fect pictures from Leeds Dog Trust's Experience Day as visitors get a meet four-legged residents

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 16:30 GMT

Visitors to a dog rehoming centre in Leeds were given a behind-the-scenes look into how the furry residents are looked after during an enjoyable open day.

Dogs Trust Leeds held an Experience Day at its site on Woodlands Farm on York Road on Saturday (November 1) between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

Visitors were able to meet the time, get a behind-the-scenes look at the facilities and meet the dogs available for rehoming.

The volunteer coordinator was also on hand to talk to the visitors about what it means to give their time to help at the centre.

Dogs Trust Leeds is open to the public five days a week. You don't need an appointment to visit, meet dogs looking for homes, get advice or apply to adopt. As every dog is unique, finding the perfect match can take a few weeks or several months. You only need to apply once every three months, and the Dogs Trust team will do all they can to find the right dog for you, however long it takes.

To find out more about the dogs available for rehoming, or for more information on how to visit Dogs Trust, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/leeds.

Sarah Greenhalgh, Support Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Leeds

1. Welcome!

Sarah Greenhalgh, Support Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Leeds | Steve Riding

Bethany Coyle, Dog Welfare Assistant, and Volunteer Co-ordinator Tom Dresser with two former racing greyhounds Sinba and Pippa.

2. And they're off!

Bethany Coyle, Dog Welfare Assistant, and Volunteer Co-ordinator Tom Dresser with two former racing greyhounds Sinba and Pippa. | Steve Riding

Visitors make Snuffles for the dogs

3. Snuffles

Visitors make Snuffles for the dogs | Steve Riding

India Coley from Wakefield and Jack Russell Bolt share a moment.

4. Meeting

India Coley from Wakefield and Jack Russell Bolt share a moment. | Steve Riding

The visitors tour the kennels

5. Saying hello

The visitors tour the kennels | Steve Riding

Tom Dresser, Volunteer Co-Ordinator, with Pippa a former racing greyhound

6. Volunteers

Tom Dresser, Volunteer Co-Ordinator, with Pippa a former racing greyhound | Steve Riding

