Meet Brodie the Akita - Leeds Dogs Trust’s oldest resident who still has a lot of love to give.

While the younger pups tumble and leap for attention, 12-year-old Brodie waits with gentle patience as he hopes to find a family to share his golden years with.

Sadly, older dogs often take longer to rehome - on average the charity claims it takes over 80 days to find new homes for their canine companions who are aged five and over.

But the older gentleman, who loves walks and playing with tennis balls, is hoping he can find a new home in time for Grandparents Day on October 5.

Kelly Walker, manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: "Brodie might be a big boy entering his golden years, but you can teach an old dog new tricks.

“Older dogs, like Brodie, still enjoy the same mental stimulation and training as younger dogs, as long as it isn't too exhausting.

"Unfortunately, lots of our older dogs like Brodie are overlooked, as people think they are less likely to be able to keep up with them, but a huge benefit of adopting an older dog is they tend to have better manners, often can already be housetrained, and are a bit more settled than a puppy who has a lot to learn."

Brodie is a big friendly giant, who is looking for friendly adopters who can give him a fun retirement home. Young children will be too noisy for him, but he would be happy to live with teenagers.