13 stunning pictures inside the glitzy Leeds Pride 2024 launch at Harvey Nichols

The countdown to Leeds Pride 2024 has begun!

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT

Harvey Nichols, located in Victoria Leeds, welcomed Leeds celebrities and famous faces to the Leeds Pride 2024 launch held on February 28 by PR company Pink Gorilla and Hairy Lemon.

Former Leeds Rhinos player Danika Priim and Married at First Sight Matt Jameson were just some of the people at the launch event.

It marked the official return of Leeds Pride, one of the most anticipated annual events held in the city with more than 60,000 attendees last year.

And plans were unveiled to make this year's event, which will be held on July 21, even more spectacular while still accessible to everyone.

Here are 13 pictures inside the Leeds-favourite brasserie as the countdown to Pride begins.

Pictured is the team behind Pink Gorilla and Hairy Lemon, a PR powerhouse, including director Jordan Odu (centre).

1. Leeds Pride 2024 launch

The launch of Leeds Pride, one of the city's most anticipated events of the year, took place at Harvey Nichols this year.

2. Leeds Pride 2024 launch

It was announced that Leeds Pride will take place on Sunday 21st July this year.

3. Leeds Pride 2024 launch

Leeds Pride is one of the only free Pride events in the country. It is the efforts of dedicated volunteers and generous sponsorships that ensure the event is accessible to all.

4. Leeds Pride 2024 launch

Guests at the Leeds Pride 2024 launch enjoyed the refreshing taste of Rozél Rosé Vodka at Harvey Nichols.

5. Leeds Pride 2024 launch

More than 60,000 people attended Leeds Pride last year. Plans to make this year's annual event even bigger are in place.

6. Leeds Pride 2024 launch

