13 stunning pictures inside the glitzy Leeds Pride 2024 launch at Harvey Nichols

Harvey Nichols, located in Victoria Leeds, welcomed Leeds celebrities and famous faces to the Leeds Pride 2024 launch held on February 28 by PR company Pink Gorilla and Hairy Lemon.

Former Leeds Rhinos player Danika Priim and Married at First Sight Matt Jameson were just some of the people at the launch event.

It marked the official return of Leeds Pride, one of the most anticipated annual events held in the city with more than 60,000 attendees last year.

And plans were unveiled to make this year's event, which will be held on July 21, even more spectacular while still accessible to everyone.

Here are 13 pictures inside the Leeds-favourite brasserie as the countdown to Pride begins.

