Here are 13 hidden gems in Leeds. How many have you ticked off your list?
1. Leeds Kirkgate Market
The largest indoor market in Europe is in the heart of Leeds, on New York Street. There are more than 800 stalls in the Grade I listed building and it is still a popular attraction to this day. You are guaranteed to find a new gem in the market at every visit - whether it's a new coffee shop, takeaway or flower shop. Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Leeds Industrial Museum
The Leeds Industrial Museum, in Armley, is another hidden gem in the city according to locals. The museum features collections of textile machinery, railway equipment and heavy engineering. Photo: YEP
3. Crown Hotpot
Crown Hotpot, on Back Blenheim Terrace, is another hidden gem in the city. It is also the first Chinese Sichuan hotpot in Leeds. It is discreetly located above the Taste the Orient supermarket, and offers a unique dining experience where you cook your own food at the table. Photo: National World
4. Yeadon Town Hall
This performing arts theatre in a gorgeous Grade II listed building on the High Street in Yeadon has also been named a hidden gem by locals. Live music, dance and even burlesque dinners take place here.
5. Below Stairs
This cocktail bar on South Parade is one of the best in the city - and also in the country. It was recently named among the top 50 bars in the country. A discreet sign and its location underground makes it easy to miss, but you won’t want to. Photo: Geha Pandey
6. Souvlaki Corner
This Dixon Lane restaurant and takeaway serves some of the best Greek food in the city. A little out of the city centre, it is considered a hidden gem by locals. It boasts an impressive 4.9 star rating from 318 Google reviews. Photo: Matt Moore/Google
